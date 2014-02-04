BRIEF-Pokarna to consider sub-division of shares of 10 rupees each into smaller denomination
* Says to consider sub-division of present value of equity shares of inr 10 each into smaller denomination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:29 04Feb14 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-Feb 04 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Tuesday, 04 February 2014 14:29:11RTRS {C}ENDS
* Says to consider sub-division of present value of equity shares of inr 10 each into smaller denomination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March-quarter consol net profit 26 million rupees versus 20.5 million rupees year ago