BRIEF-Lloyds Steels Industries posts March qtr profit
* March quarter net profit from continuing operations 14.9 million rupees versus loss 73.8 million rupees year ago
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------
* March quarter net profit from continuing operations 14.9 million rupees versus loss 73.8 million rupees year ago
* Thai rice prices jumped on thin market supply ahead of new harvest