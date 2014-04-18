BRIEF-Gujarat Narmada Valley appoints DV Parikh as interim CFO
Jan 24 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd :
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Apr. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------
Jan 24 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd :
* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says gets order worth 13.60 billion rupees from Power Grid
* Says awarded an order of Rs. 19 crore for supply of LED bulbs from EESL tender Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWAJc1 Further company coverage: