BRIEF-National Aluminium Co says India govt proposes to sell shares via OFS
* Says india government proposes to sell 96.6 million shares with additional option to sell upto 96.6 million shares of co
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: May Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------
BANGALORE, Apr 18The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33800 ICS-201(B22mm) 34800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37900 ICS-202(26mm) 43700 ICS-105(26mm) 36400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37300 ICS-105(27mm)