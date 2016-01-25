Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 25 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,761-0,990 0,760-1,008 0,732-0,876 0,735-0,922 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,910-0,915 0,920-0,925 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,925-0,926 0,935-0,936 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,940 1,470 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 550 552 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 575 577 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290 Castor oil commercial 0,665 0,680 1,130-1,135 1,150-1,155 Castrr oil BSS 0,675 0,790 1,150-1,155 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 Sesase oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.