* Castor seed future March-June contracts dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,577.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,540.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,585.00 3,698.00 High 3,592.00 3,702.00 Low 3,561.00 3,661.00 Close 3,563.00 3,663.00 Previous close 3,596.00 3,699.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report------------------------- 09:39 05Mar12 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-March 05 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.20 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. contract Today's open n.q. At 1220 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Monday, 05 March 2012 09:39:24RTRS {C}ENDS