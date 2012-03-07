BRIEF-ITI Ltd contributes for ISRO's GSLV MkIII launch
* Says co contributed the manufacturing of electronic assembly for ISRO's GSLV MkIII launch
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 09:20 07Mar12 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-Mar 07 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.20 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. contract Today's open n.q. At 1220 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Wednesday, 07 March 2012 09:20:02RTRS {C}ENDS
June 12 India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.