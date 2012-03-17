India's Reliance Capital non-life insurance unit plans listing in FY18
MUMBAI, June 12 Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd, a unit of Reliance Capital Ltd, plans to list on the stock exchanges this financial year, the company said on Monday.
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 07:41 17Mar12 RTRS-Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-March 17 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 17 March 2012 07:41:39RTRS {EN}ENDS
MUMBAI, June 12 Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd, a unit of Reliance Capital Ltd, plans to list on the stock exchanges this financial year, the company said on Monday.
* Approved and allotted secured redeemable rated listed non-convertible debenture aggregating to 5.50 billion rupees