1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped further due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 997-1,102 998-1,108 994-1,055 995-1,062 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,190 1,835 1,820 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 618 613 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 640 635 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 640 635 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 650 645 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,000-23,100 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: May Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------