BRIEF-Cyient says unit qualifies as approved product supplier to UTC Aerospace Systems
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Today's open n.q. At 1215 local time n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp
* Infosys clarifies that news reports on pricing cuts seen by IT industry being attributed to Infosys COO are incorrect