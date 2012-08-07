UPDATE 1-Five Indian farmers shot dead as protests mount - reports
* State's home minister says police did not shoot at protesters (Adds details of incident, background)
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Aug. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* State's home minister says police did not shoot at protesters (Adds details of incident, background)
* Says appointed B K Manjunath as part-time chairman of bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sziOd2) Further company coverage: