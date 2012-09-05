* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sep. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 18:18 05Sep12 RTRS-Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- September 05 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 1.00 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sep. Contract Today's open n.q. At 100 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]