Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - JUN 02, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 02 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Jan. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Jan. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 02 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Seeks members' nod for scheme of amalgamation between Goodluck Dealcom Private Ltd and Phillips Carbon Black Ltd