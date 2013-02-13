* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 18:25 12Feb13 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Close-Feb 12 * There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 18:19 12Feb13 RTRS-Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-Feb 12 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Tuesday, 12 February 2013 18:19:40RTRS {EN}ENDS Keywords: RAJKOT SOYBEAN OIL/ Tuesday, 12 February 2013 18:25:05RTRS {C}ENDS