BUZZ-India's Idea, Airtel gain; Reliance Ind falls as regulator seeks offer withdrawal
** Telecom stock Bharti Airtel gains as much as 2.3 pct, Idea Cellular gains as much as 2.9 pct
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 17:48 31Jul13 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- July 31 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Wednesday, 31 July 2013 17:48:30RTRS {C}ENDS
** Telecom stock Bharti Airtel gains as much as 2.3 pct, Idea Cellular gains as much as 2.9 pct
* Got LoA from Mumbai International Airport to develop land parcels in village Sahar
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"