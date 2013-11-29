* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Nov. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:52 29Nov13 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-Nov 29 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.25 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Nov. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1225 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Friday, 29 November 2013 15:52:35RTRS {C}ENDS