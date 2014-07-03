GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar on defensive, Asia stocks subdued amid US trade unease
* Dollar falls in early Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------
* Dollar falls in early Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.