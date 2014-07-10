BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 1.22 billion rupees