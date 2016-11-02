DUBAI Nov 2 RAK Hospitality Holding, a United
Arab Emirates company controlled by the government of the
emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, is in talks with banks about a
debt-raising exercise, bankers said.
The entertainment and hospitality group is considering both
a loan and a bond issue which, according to the bankers, could
be smaller than the 880 million dirham ($240 million) debt
transaction which the company concluded in May last year.
"We constantly assess how our expansion plans can be
appropriately funded and as you would expect from an enterprise
of our scale, hold discussions with our banking partners about
potential ways to do this. We are unable to comment further,"
the company's chief executive, Yannis Anagnostakis, told Reuters
via email.
No bank mandate has been awarded yet for the potential new
debt transaction, bankers said.
RAK Hospitality's 880 million dirham debt facility was an
eight-year syndicated loan raised to back the acquisition of two
hotels and the refurbishment of two more hotels, and to
consolidate and refinance existing company debt.
The hospitality group owns and manages a portfolio of
government-owned hotels and leisure assets in Ras Al Khaimah.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)