DUBAI May 19 United Arab Emirates-based
National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah made a public offer on
Tuesday to buy shares in Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Co
, according to a bourse filing.
RAKBANK, the sixth largest lender by market value on the Abu
Dhabi bourse, is looking to buy all or some of the shares of the
insurance company at a price of 3.64 dirhams a share. The shares
last closed in the market at 3.61 dirhams.
Last July, the bank said it was in talks to acquire a
majority stake in Ras Al Khaimah Insurance.
The government of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah currently
owns 49.3 per cent of RAKBANK and 47.1 per cent of Ras Al
Khaimah Insurance, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance will be suspended
from trading from May 24 to May 27.
