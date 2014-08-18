DUBAI Aug 18 Shareholders of National Bank of
Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) have approved a 3.64-dirham
($0.99) per share offer to buy a majority stake in Ras Al
Khaimah National Insurance Co, the bank said on
Monday.
RAKBANK's proposed price is slightly below RAK insurance's
closing price on Aug. 17 of 3.7 dirhams. The stock has not
traded on Monday.
RAKBANK did not specify the size of the stake it wants to
acquire.
The government of Ras Al Khaimah, which is one of seven
emirates of the United Arab Emirates, owns about 50 percent of
each company.
RAKBANK, which also offers insurance services, may look to
consolidate the operations upon acquiring one of the UAE's
oldest insurance companies.
(1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Praveen Menon)