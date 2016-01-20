DUBAI Jan 20 National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah
(RAKBANK) said on Wednesday it was cutting up to 250
expatriate staff from the bank and its partners as part of a
plan to raise business efficiency.
The statement follows a Reuters report about job losses at
the bank on Sunday.
In Wednesday's statement the bank said it had recently
re-entered wholesale banking and was significantly raising its
headcount and product offering in the space, alongside its
existing products and services.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold, Editing by William Maclean)