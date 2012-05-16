WELLINGTON May 17 New Zealand electronics
company Rakon Ltd slipped into the red, posting a small
full year loss on Thursday as earnings were slashed by a strong
exchange rate and softer demand.
The company said its loss for the year to March 31 was
NZ$0.42 million ($0.32 million), compared with a profit of
NZ$8.5 million last year.
Rakon said revenue was down 6 percent on a year ago at
NZ$178 million, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 47 percent to NZ$13.1 million,
against guidance in November for between NZ$14 million and NZ$18
million.
Like last year it did not declare a dividend.
Shares in Rakon last traded down 1.9 percent at NZ$0.53,
having gained around 15.6 percent so far this year, although it
still down around 58 percent down on a year ago.
Rakon makes components for global positioning systems,
mobile phones and for aerospace industries, with operations in
New Zealand, Europe, India and China, where it has been
increasing production at a factory opened last year.
($1=NZ$1.31)
(Gyles Beckford)