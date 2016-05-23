May 23 Rakus :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 108,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from May 31 to June 3

* Says the offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 400 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/z7vt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)