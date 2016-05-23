BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1)
May 23 Rakus :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 108,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from May 31 to June 3
* Says the offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 400 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/z7vt
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/z7vt
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer