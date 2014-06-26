TOKYO, June 26 Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten
Inc is preparing to enter the low-cost carrier business
in Japan as early as July with Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd,
Toyo Keizai reported in its online edition.
Rakuten is in talks over becoming a major investor in a
Japanese venture that AirAsia is planning to launch, the
Japanese magazine reported, adding that AirAsia Group CEO Tony
Fernandes would visit Japan as early as next month to hold a
news conference on the venture.
AirAsia previously had a Japanese budget airline joint
venture with ANA Holdings Inc but they dissolved the
loss-making alliance last June after it failed to win over
Japanese travellers.
A Rakuten spokeswoman said the company was checking the
report.
Shares in Rakuten were up more than 2 percent in Tokyo on
Thursday morning, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the
broader market.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)