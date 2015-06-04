(Recasts, adds details of the offering)
TOKYO, June 4 Japanese online retailer Rakuten
Inc said it would raise $1.5 billion through new share
issuance to repay debt, and its stock slid 6 percent on the
planned dilution.
The highly acquisitive company, which bought messaging
service provider Viber Media and U.S. rebate site operator
Ebates last year, said it wanted to improve the flexibility of
its financial strategy.
In the biggest secondary offering by a Japanese company so
far this year, it will issue about 100 million new shares,
boosting the number of its shares by 7.5 percent.
The shares will be offered in both Japan and overseas and
the price will be determined between June 23 and June 26, it
said.
Rakuten said 90 percent of the proceeds would go towards
repaying debt and the rest would be used in investments,
including bolstering its network infrastructure and developing
or acquiring new software for its e-commerce site.
($1 = 124.3300 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)