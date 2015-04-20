TOKYO, April 20 Japanese online retailer Rakuten
Inc said on Monday it bought a stake of less than 10
percent in Chinese online discount provider Fanli Inc, as it
continues a push into overseas markets.
Rakuten - one of Japan's biggest online retailers - is
trying to use its stronghold in its domestic market to transform
itself from a pure e-commerce firm into a one-stop-site for a
global audience, along the lines of Amazon.com Inc.
The Fanli investment comes about a month after Rakuten
bought U.S. eBook company OverDrive Inc for about $410 million.
Other high-profile acquisitions in recent years have included
free messaging application Viber for $900 million and Canadian
e-book reader Kobo for $315 million.
Rakuten did not disclose the size of the stake it bought in
Fanli or how much it paid, and a spokesman declined to comment
further. The investment valued Fanli at about $1 billion,
according to a Rakuten statement.
Kevin Johnson, the chief executive officer of Ebates, a
U.S.-based online discount operator that Rakuten bought for $1
billion last year, will join Fanli's board of directors, the
company said.
Rakuten already offers online services such as financing,
travel, shopping and online video. It also announced last year
it would set up a Japanese low-cost carrier with Malaysian
budget carrier AirAsia Bhd.
Fanli, a Shanghai-based company, provides online discounts
and sales. It currently has 70 million members, according to the
company statement.
(Reporting by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Stephen Coates)