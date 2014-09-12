By Teppei Kasai
| Sept 11
Sept 11 Rakuten Inc, Japan's largest
e-commerce company, has been actively considering launching a
service like website Airbnb that would provide a hub to rent
apartments and homes in Japan to short-term guests, two people
with knowledge of the developing plans told Reuters.
Rakuten has commissioned a detailed study in Japan of
whether it could launch a short-term rental service that would
be easier to use than existing services, like Airbnb, according
to the people, who asked not to be identified. As part of that
project, Rakuten representatives have discussed the possibility
of launching such a service in early 2015, they said.
Rakuten had no immediate comment.
Launching an online home rental marketplace would represent
a bet by Rakuten's billionaire founder and Chief Executive
Hiroshi Mikitani, 49, that related regulations on the verge of
being eased under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
It would also take Rakuten into a fast-growing market that
has made San Francisco-based Airbnb into a start-up valued at
over $10 billion, over 60 percent of the market capitalization
of Rakuten.
(Reporting By Teppei Kasai, editing by Kevin Krolicki)