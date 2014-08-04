TOKYO Aug 4 Japan's biggest online retailer
Rakuten Inc posted a 9.9 percent decline in April-June
operating profit on Monday, dragged down by its Internet finance
segment.
Rakuten's operating profit of 22.21 billion yen ($216.26
million) was in line with expectations of 22.35 billion yen, the
mean of five analysts' estimates according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine.
The company did not give a figure for its full-year earnings
forecasts but said it expected consolidated revenue and
operating income for the year to Dec. 31, excluding the
securities business and additional line items if any, to surpass
last year's levels.
($1 = 102.7000 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Miral Fahmy)