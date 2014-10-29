TOKYO Oct 29 Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten
Inc said it will offer a cut-rate smartphone service
for about a third of the monthly fees charged by the country's
three dominant operators, adding to increasing price competition
in the sector.
Japan's smartphone services for light users are particularly
expensive compared with other developed markets, prompting
Rakuten and other firms such as retail giant Aeon and
Internet Initiative Japan to offer new services by
pairing with or becoming mobile virtual network operators
(MVNOs).
Rakuten's new MVNO service will offer a combined voice and
basic data plan for an average monthly fee of 2,200 yen ($20),
excluding the cost of the phone.
That compares with about 6,500 yen a month for a basic
voice and data plan at all three of Japan's leading wireless
carriers - NTT DoCoMo Inc, KDDI Corp's au and
SoftBank Corp. Unlike Rakuten's basic plan, however,
users can make as many calls as they want.
Aeon said in March its basic voice and data plan would cost
2,980 yen per month, including the cost of the phone for a
two-year contract.
MVNOs, which rent access to other companies' networks,
currently account for about 5 percent of the mobile market,
according to a government report.
(1 US dollar = 108.1200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)