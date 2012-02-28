JAKARTA Feb 28 Bank Rakyat Indonesia , the world's biggest microlender, reported on Tuesday its fourth quarter 2011 net profit fell 3.5 percent, as loan growth slowed.

Indonesia's second-largest lender by assets saw fourth quarter net profit of 4.64 trillion rupiah ($508.49 million) , compared with 4.81 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed based on published full-year and nine month results.

State-owned Bank Rakyat, which aims to enter the brokerage business this year, reported a full year 2011 net profit of 15.08 trillion rupiah, up 31 percent from 11.47 trillion rupiah in the previous year. Loan growth was at 14.8 percent for the full year, below an industry average above 20 percent.

Analysts had forecast full-year 2011 net profit up 18 percent to 13.5 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters' I/B/E/S.

Bank Rakyat specialises in microlending to farmers and small businesses in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The lender's shares were trading steady at 6,650 rupiah after the result. Its shares gained 29 percent in 2011 to outperform the Jakarta index's 3.2 percent rise. ($1 = 9125 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)