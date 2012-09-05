Sept 5 Ralcorp Holdings Inc : * Sees savings of $26 million-$31 million in FY 2013 due to

consolidation-slides * Sees nearly 50 potential private-brand m&a targets-slides * Ralcorp's long-term goals include mid-single revenue growth and high

single-digit EPS growth -slides * Says executional issues are largely behind it -slides * CEO says consolidation of three businesses to be effective October 1 * CEO says Kansas City office to be closed by year-end * CEO says "center store" business to be led by rich koulouris * Exec says frozen bakery division has 67 percent of implied value creation * Exec sees slight deflation for the full year in commodity costs * CEO says expects to file financial reports in the next few wks or possibly

sooner