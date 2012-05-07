May 7 Private-label food company Ralcorp
Holdings Inc said it would restate financial statements
for its fiscal 2011 and first quarter of fiscal 2012 to account
for an additional impairment charge of $54 million in the fourth
quarter.
The restatements relate to the non-cash goodwill impairment
charges associated with the Post brand cereal business, which
was spun-off to Ralcorp shareholders on Feb. 3, 2012, the
company said.
Ralcorp said it identified an error in the amount of
deferred tax liabilities used to calculate the $364.8 million
non-cash goodwill impairment charge that was previously reported
in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011. An additional impairment
charge of about $54 million should have been reflected in the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2011, the company said.
The company expects to file the amendments in its report for
the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2012.
Ralcorp had delayed its fourth-quarter financial results to
account for an anticipated non-cash goodwill impairment charge
related to the Post cereals business.
The company shares were flat at $71.51 in morning trade on
the New York Stock Exchange.