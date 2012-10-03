Oct 3 Food company Ralcorp Holdings Inc
said on Wednesday it appointed investor Keith Meister to its
board of directors.
Meister's firm, Corvex Management, revealed a stake in
Ralcorp in August and urged the company to either sell itself,
buy another company, or change its strategy nearly a year after
Ralcorp rejected a takeover offer from ConAgra Foods Inc
.
Meister, 39, will also join the company's strategy and
financial oversight committee, which evaluates strategic
opportunities.
"We believe the company has tremendous opportunities to
create value and reward shareholders," Meister said in a
statement. "I look forward to working collaboratively with the
board and management to identify and evaluate those
alternatives."
Morningstar analyst Erin Lash said that trying to sell
Ralcorp could be difficult, since not many companies are looking
to beef up their presence in private label food, where Ralcorp
operates.
ConAgra is one company that is interested in private label,
but given the reception it was given last year, she was not sure
they would want to take another look.
ConAgra, which makes Chef Boyardee pasta and Banquet frozen
dinners, offered three times to buy Ralcorp, but the company
refused.
Meister, who founded Corvex in late 2010 after working for
seven years for Carl Icahn, was not immediately available to
comment further.
Corvex owns 5.3 percent of Ralcorp, which makes
private-label, or store brand, foods.