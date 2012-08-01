* Sees one-time pre-tax costs of $17 mln-$22 mln
* Sees pre-tax cost savings of $26 mln-$31 mln in fiscal
2013
* Estimates Q3 EPS at $0.54 from cont ops
* Estimates an 11 pct rise in Q3 rev
Aug 1 Private label food company Ralcorp
Holdings Inc said it will consolidate its cereal, pasta,
and snacks, sauces & spreads businesses into a single company
and posted preliminary third-quarter results.
The food company expects to generate annual pre-tax cost
savings of about $26 million to $31 million in fiscal 2013
through the restructuring, which it expects to be completed in
fiscal 2014.
Ralcorp expects one-time pre-tax costs of between $17
million to $22 million related to the restructuring.
The company estimated third-quarter earnings of 54 cents per
share from continuing operations, up from 28 cents a year
earlier.
The earnings were hurt by 29 cents of special charge related
to plant closures, merger and integration costs, the company
said.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 65 cents per
share.
Sales grew 11 percent during the quarter as the company
raised prices across all its segments to offset rising commodity
costs.
Ralcorp in May said it would restate financial statements
for its fiscal 2011 and first quarter of fiscal 2012 to account
for an additional impairment charge related to its Post brand
cereal business, which was spun-off to Ralcorp shareholders in
February.
Shares of the company had closed at $60.38 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.