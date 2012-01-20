BRIEF-India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
MUMBAI Jan 20 Agrochemicals maker Rallis India, which is part of India's diversified Tata Group, posted a net profit of 76.6 million rupees on net sales of 3.18 billion rupees for the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company said in a statement.
Comparable figures were not immediately available. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)
* Says reported performance of co in near term may be lower than expected due to GST implementation