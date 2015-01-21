BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
(Corrects dateline)
Jan 21 Jan 21 Rallis India Ltd : * Says December-quarter consol net profit after minority interest 250 million
rupees; consol revenues 3.85 billion rupees * Source text: bit.ly/1yG1YGN * Further company coverage
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago