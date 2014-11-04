BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 4 Rallye SA :
* Launches squeeze-out for Groupe Go Sport
* Squeeze-out launched with price of 9.10 euros per share
* 106,988 Go Sport shares concerned
* Squeeze-out to be implemented as of Nov. 5
* At the launch of the offer Rallye holds 98.32 pct of Groupe Go Sport share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Secured an agreement with online bike supplier Cycling Express which will expand availability of its products across asia-pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)