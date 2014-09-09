BRIEF-Egypt's Delta Sugar Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit aftr tax EGP 135.6 million versus loss of EGP 11.5 million year ago
Sept 9 Rallye SA :
* Said on Monday that it has informed Groupe GO Sport of its intention to file a simplified tender offer for Groupe GO Sport's shares
* Offer price is 9.10 euros per share
* Offer to to be followed by a squeeze-out, provided that the conditions are met
* Said this price will be subject to review by the independent expert appointed by Groupe GO Sport and the French Financial Markets Authority
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 109,000 versus EGP 4.3 million year ago