BUENOS AIRES, April 25 New Zealander Haydon Paddon crashed his Hyundai, injuring half a dozen spectators, at the start of the second day of the Rally of Argentina on Saturday.

Paddon and co-driver John Kennard were unhurt but emergency services assisted injured fans including one who broke a leg, said the local sports daily Ole.

The day's first stage, from Capilla del Monte to San Marcos in the hills of Cordoba province, was cancelled.

At the exit of a curve, Paddon lost control after a jump and the car shot off the road into a tree, according to the Cordoba newspaper La Voz del Interior.

Spectators disobeyed race regulations that did not permit them to watch the race from the spot where the accident occurred, added the report.

Briton Kris Meeke led in a Citroen after Friday's first leg with title holder and championship leader Sebastien Ogier of France having pulled out with a fuel supply problem in his Volkswagen. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)