May 4 France's Sebastien Loeb won the Rally of Argentina for the eighth year in a row in a Citroen on Saturday.

The nine-times world champion, who is not defending his title this season as he is competing in only a limited programme of events, beat Volkswagen-driving compatriot Sebastien Ogier into second place by 55 seconds.

Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala finished third for Volkswagen.

Ogier retained the championship lead after five of the 13 rounds with 122 points to Loeb's 68. Citroen's Mikko Hirvonen, Ogier's closest real rival for the crown, has 57.

The rally was Loeb's first since Sweden in February, and second of the season, and he will not compete again in the championship until France in October. The next rally is in Greece at the end of May.

Loeb has an unprecedented career tally of 78 world championship rally wins. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)