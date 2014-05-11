May 11 Finland's Jari-Matti Lattvala won the Rally of Argentina on Sunday as his Volkswagen team claimed a record ninth victory in a row in the world championship.

Latvala's team mate and championship leader Sebastien Ogier was runner-up, one minute and 26.9 seconds behind. Citroen's British driver Kris Meeke finished third.

Volkswagen had equalled Citroen's 2011 record of eight successive wins in the previous round in Portugal.

Champion Ogier has 112 points to Latvala's 88 after five rounds of the championship. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)