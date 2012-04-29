April 29 Citroen's Sebastien Loeb took an entirely predictable Rally Argentina victory on Sunday to chalk up the 70th win of his world championship career.

The eight-times world champion had been assured of victory, barring a mechanical setback, since Saturday when Citroen ordered Finnish team mate Mikko Hirvonen to hold position and not challenge Loeb for first place.

Loeb beat Hirvonen by 15.2 seconds to celebrate his seventh win in a row in Argentina and extend his lead in the championship. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)