Motor racing-Matching Senna's poles would be unreal for Hamilton
MONACO, May 26 As a child racing go-karts and dreaming of Formula One glories to come, Lewis Hamilton was always in awe of Ayrton Senna and eager to emulate him.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Argentina on Friday 1. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 1:24:55.400 2. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford +00:55.700 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:00.700 4. Sebastien Ogier (France) Ford 01:06.700 5. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 01:11.300 6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota 01:29.900 7. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 03:41.800 8. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) Ford 04:13.900 9. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota 04:48.600 10. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda 06:32.300
MONACO, May 26 As a child racing go-karts and dreaming of Formula One glories to come, Lewis Hamilton was always in awe of Ayrton Senna and eager to emulate him.
May 26 Valentino Rossi has suffered slight liver and kidney lesions in a motocross accident, but the Italian MotoGP great is making "positive progress" and could be released from hospital on Friday, his Yamaha team said.