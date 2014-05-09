INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Perez lets the good times roll
LONDON, April 18 Sergio Perez has drawn strength from the past, hopes still for a big team move in the future but most of all he is enjoying the present.
May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Argentina on Friday 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 1:57:36.000 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +00:17.700 3. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 01:07.400 4. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 03:48.100 5. Robert Kubica (Poland) Ford 03:48.300 6. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 04:12.200 7. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 05:19.900 8. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 05:36.200 9. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Ford 05:36.800 10. Yuriy Protasov (Ukraine) Ford 08:22.000
LONDON, April 18 Sergio Perez has drawn strength from the past, hopes still for a big team move in the future but most of all he is enjoying the present.
* India's Vijay Mallya tweets "Extradition hearing in court started today as expected." (Mumbai Newsroom)