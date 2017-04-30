UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Rossi leaves hospital after motocross accident
May 26 Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was discharged from hospital in Rimini on Friday after a motocross accident while training, his Yamaha team said.
April 30 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Argentina on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 102 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport 84 4. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 66 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 51 6. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 42 7. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 33 8. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport 33 9. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 27 10. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 15 11. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport 12 12. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 10 13. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 5 14. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 4 15. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 4 16. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin 2 16. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 2 18. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel 1 19. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team 1
INDIANAPOLIS, May 26 Helio Castroneves signalled he is ready to challenge for a record equalling fourth Indianapolis 500 win by setting the pace in final practise on Friday, while Fernando Alonso also fired a warning shot at the famed Brickyard.