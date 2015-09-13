Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Australia on Sunday
Drivers Points
1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 235
2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 134
3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 110
4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 90
5. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 86
6. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 72
7. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 63
8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 62
9. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 56
10. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 56
11. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 33
12. Khalid Al Qassimi (United Arab Emirates) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 9
13. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Juho Haenninen 8
14. Yuriy Protasov (Ukraine) Yuriy Protasov 8
15. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Nasser Al-Attiyah 7
16. Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari (Qatar) Youth & Sports Qatar Rally Team 6
17. Robert Kubica (Poland) Robert Kubica 6
18. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 6
19. Diego Dominguez (Paraguay) Diego Dominguez 4
19. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Skoda Motorsport 4
19. Paolo Andreucci (Italy) F.P.F. Sport S.R.L. 4
22. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 2
22. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 2
22. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2
25. Gustavo Saba (Paraguay) Saba Competicion 2
26. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 1
26. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Drive Dmack 1
26. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) FWRT 1