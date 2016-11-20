Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Australia on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 268 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 160 3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 154 4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 138 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport N 130 6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 112 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 102 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Dmack World Rally Team 88 9. Kris Meeke (Britain) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 64 10. Craig Breen (Ireland) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 36 11. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 28 12. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Esapekka Lappi 16 13. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 14 14. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 14 15. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 12 16. Kevin Abbring (Netherlands) Hyundai Motorsport N 10 17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 8 18. Teemu Suninen (Finland) TGS Worldwide 8 19. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 7 20. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 6 21. Marcos Ligato (Argentina) Marcos Ligato 6 22. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) F.W.R.T. 5 23. Armin Kremer (Germany) BRR Baumschlager Rallye and Racing 2 23. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2 25. Valeriy Gorban (Ukraine) Eurolamp World Rally Team 1
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.