LONDON Nov 13 Finland's Jari-Matti
Latvala completed a comfortable victory at the season-ending
Rally of Britain on Sunday after title-winner Sebastien Loeb
crashed out in a head-on collision with another car.
Latvala began the day in a close fight with Loeb but was
virtually guaranteed victory when the Citroen driver was
involved in an accident with a member of the public.
The Frenchman, who wrapped up a record eighth successive
championship on Friday when title rival Mikko Hirvonen dropped
out, collided with the other car while leaving the 18th stage in
mid-Wales.
Latvala's victory was his first since Finland last season
and Ford's third in this year's championship after his team mate
Hirvonen won in Sweden and Australia.
"It's a great feeling because it's been very stressful and
frustrating since my last win," Latvala said on the WRC website
(wrc.com).
"It's a great way to finish the season 2011. We now need to
push for the world title with Ford next year."
Loeb, who started the day 6.1 seconds behind the Finn,
suffered radiator damage as he hit another car on a narrow
section of road leaving the halfway stage.
The crash handed second spot to Norway's Mads Ostberg who
finished three minutes 42 seconds off the lead while compatriot
Henning Solberg was third.
Loeb, finished the season with 222 points, eight clear of
Finland's Hirvonen in second, while France's Sebastien Ogier was
third on 196.
