LONDON, Sept 16 Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala won the Rally of Britain for Ford on Sunday while Citroen's Sebastien Loeb moved closer to a ninth successive world title after finishing second.

Latvala's victory, his second in succession in Britain and first for seven months, ended a run of five in a row by Frenchman Loeb dating back to Argentina in April.

Norwegian Petter Solberg was third for Ford.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tom Pilcher)